St. Petersburg police investigate shooting death of 19-year-old

St. Petersburg police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday morning.

Police received a report of a shooting at 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of 50th Avenue North where they found Trent Krystoff with a gunshot wound. He died of his injuries at a local hospital.

The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating and no arrests have been reported. Police are asking the public to contact the agency with any tips at 727-893-7780 or by texting SPPD plus the tip to TIP411.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.