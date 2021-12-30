St. Petersburg police investigate Thursday night shooting in Coquina Key

The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating after a man was shot Thursday in the 3700 block of Manatee Drive Southeast, according to an agency news release.

When police arrived at the scene just after 5 p.m. Thursday, the victim had already left the scene in a car. He had suffered injuries that are not considered life threatening and later contacted authorities from another location, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.