St. Petersburg Police investigating deputy-involved shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a Pinellas County deputy.

Deputies say that shortly before 9 a.m. on Saturday, they responded to reports of an argument between neighbors at the Sunshine Mobile Home Park at 7403 46th Ave. N.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies say they spoke to one resident involved in the dispute and then attempted to speak to the other homeowner, Samantha Belk.

According to deputies, Belk then went back inside her home and said she was getting her gun.

Deputies say Belk then walked back outside holding a black semiautomatic handgun and refused to comply with the deputies' orders to drop the weapon.

When Belk raised her weapon and pointed it at the deputies, one of the deputies fired his weapon several times, striking Belk.

Deputies say Belk was taken to Northside Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.