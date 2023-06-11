St. Petersburg Police investigating drug lab at Venetian Isles home

St. Petersburg Police are investigating what they said was a drug lab in a waterfront home in the city’s plush Venetian Isles neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Several fire trucks and emergency vehicles were on site at 2063 Illinois Ave NE as a precautionary measure, according to police, as some of the substances can be volatile. Pinellas County’s 911 department classified the incident as a “hazmat emergency,” but police said there was no danger to nearby properties and none have been evacuated.

The home has a swimming pool and had an assessed market value last year of more than $1 million, according to Pinellas County property records.

One person, 32-year-old Robert A. Papp Jr. of New Port Richey, was arrested and booked into Pinellas County jail Sunday on felony charges tied to trafficking amphetamines. He is not listed as an owner of the property.

This is an ongoing investigation.

