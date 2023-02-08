St. Petersburg police investigating homicide after man found dead in home

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a St. Petersburg home Tuesday night.

The St. Petersburg Police Department responded to 1915 17th Street S in the Fruitland Heights neighborhood about 9 p.m. and found a 43-year-old man dead in the home. The Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner determined the man had upper body trauma and police launched a homicide investigation.

Police said the name of the man will be released when his family is notified of his death.

No other details were released.