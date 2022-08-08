St. Petersburg police lieutenant arrested on battery charge

A St. Petersburg Police officer has been arrested on a battery charge, according to Hillsborough jail records.

Lt. Robert Turner, 55, was arrested on Saturday and released Sunday on $500 bail. St. Petersburg Police spokesperson Ashley Limardo confirmed that Turner works for the agency and said he has been put on paid administrative leave while the case is investigated.

Turner was sworn in 23 years ago, Limardo said.

Times staff writer Tony Marrero contributed to this report.