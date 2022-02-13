St. Petersburg police offering cash reward for information about fatal crash

The St. Petersburg Police Department is offering an award of up to $5,000 for information regarding the death of a 25-year-old man who police say suffered gunshot wounds before dying in a fiery car crash early Saturday morning.

At 3 a.m. Feb. 12, police responded to reports of a crash on Tyrone Boulevard near Ninth Avenue in St. Petersburg, where a white Infiniti had lost control, flipped and was in flames.

Police identified the driver as Demond Perry, who was trapped in the car. Perry was transported to Tampa General Hospital, where he later died, according to police.

On Sunday morning, police learned that Perry had suffered gunshot wounds prior to the crash, according to a release by the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The department is investigating the death as a homicide — the first in St. Petersburg in 2022 — and are seeking help from the public.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Perry’s death to contact 1-800-873-8477 or to leave a tip online at crimestoppersofpinellas.org.

