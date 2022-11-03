St. Petersburg Police officer arrested on domestic battery charge faces suspension

A St. Petersburg Police officer arrested on a domestic battery charge in August has been suspended without pay for 200 hours and must undergo counseling through an employee assistance program, the agency announced Thursday.

Lt. Robert Turner was arrested Aug. 6 by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office after his adult daughter accused him of slapping her in the face. The Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office dropped the charges on Aug. 29.

Police Chief Anthony Holloway brought together an agency review board on Wednesday to evaluate the arrest. The board found that Turner had violated City Rules and Regulations Group III Offense, #26, which is defined as “unlawful or improper conduct either on or off the job, which an employee knows or reasonably should know could negatively affect the employee’s relationship to the job, fellow workers, reputation, or goodwill in the community.”

Turner has been a sworn St. Petersburg Police officer for nearly 24 years. His suspension is equal to 25 days of eight hour shifts.