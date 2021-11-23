St. Petersburg police officer arrested on DUI charge in Hillsborough

RIVERVIEW — A St. Petersburg police officer was arrested on a DUI charge early Monday after striking several utility poles in his personal truck, deputies said.

Cody Lee Csendom was driving his Ford F-150 east on Big Bend Road about 3:15 a.m. when he left the road and struck “multiple” TECO power poles, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. Csendom, who was not injured in the crash, smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet and struggled to follow basic instructions, according to the report.

Csendom performed poorly on sobriety exercises and was arrested on a charge of DUI with property damage. He refused to provide a breath sample, the report states.

Csendom was removed from his patrol duties and placed on administrative duty until his criminal charge is resolved in court, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in news release. After the criminal charge is resolved, the department’s Office of Professional Standards will conduct an internal investigation “to determine potential disciplinary consequences,” the release said.

Csendom was sworn in in 2017 and is assigned to the K-9 unit, according to the news release.