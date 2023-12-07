St. Petersburg police officer arrested on battery charge in Hillsborough

A St. Petersburg police officer was arrested Wednesday in Hillsborough County on a battery charge after he pushed a woman during an argument, records show.

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christian Collins Wednesday evening during his off-duty hours, according to a St. Petersburg police news release.

He faces a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, which can carry a sentence of up to a year in jail.

According to an arrest affidavit, Collins got into an argument with a woman at her home about 10 p.m. As the woman ascended a staircase, Collins pushed her, causing her to fall forward into her young son and the iPad he was holding, the affidavit states. A responding deputy noted redness on the woman’s chest from the collision.

Collins has been with the police department since February of last year, and is currently assigned as a patrol officer, according to the department’s news release.

Fernandez said Collins has been placed on administrative assignment during his court proceedings. The agency plans to launch an internal investigation through its Office of Professional Standards.

On May 5, 2022, while he was still a probationary officer, Collins fired three rounds at a man who Collins said pointed a gun at him as he was driving alongside the man in a marked patrol car. The man suffered two superficial wounds to his back.

Pinellas County’s Use of Deadly Force Task Force investigated and found the shooting to be “lawful and proper,” according to a letter Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri sent to St. Petersburg police Chief Anthony Holloway the following month.