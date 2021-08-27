St. Petersburg police officer dies of COVID-19 complications

ST. PETERSBURG — A St. Petersburg police officer has died of COVID-19 complications, according to the city’s police department.

Officer Michael Weiskopf, 52, died Friday “from complications related to COVID-19,” a St. Petersburg Police Department news release said.

Weiskopf started with the department in 2003 and was assigned to the department’s Traffic Section Crash Investigation Unit. He “leaves behind a grieving wife and extended family,” the news release said.

Weiskopf had not received a COVID-19 vaccine, said police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez.

Though Weiskopf had resisted getting vaccinated, Fernandez said in an email, “His wife told us that just before he became ill, he was giving serious consideration to getting the vaccine.”

A police procession was scheduled to escort Weiskopf’s body from Bayfront Health to Gross Funeral Home at 1:45 p.m. The procession route will be 8th Street South, north to 1st Avenue North, then west in front of the police department headquarters at 1301 1st Ave. N. The procession will then turn south on 58th Street to Central Avenue, then turn west to the funeral home at 6366 Central Ave.

Members of the department will line 1st Avenue North in front of police headquarters and a flag at the department will be lowered as the procession passes.

Funeral services information will be provided once they are finalized, police officials said.

The St. Petersburg Police Department had recorded 159 positive COVID-19 cases through Aug. 10 but is not tracking vaccinations within the agency.

As of Tuesday, 32 percent of St. Petersburg city employees had voluntarily reported being vaccinated but that figure is not broken down by department, said Ben Kirby, spokesperson for Mayor Rick Kriseman.

A survey by the Tampa Bay Times earlier this month showed that half of the 12 largest public safety agencies in Tampa Bay could not provide exact coronavirus vaccination rates for their employees because they are not tracking the statistics.

Story continues

The six agencies that were able to provide an estimate, relying on information that employees provided voluntarily, reported a range of 27 percent to 60 percent vaccinated. Many of the agencies fell well below vaccination rates that run just over 60 percent for Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco County as a whole.

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway told the Times earlier this month that his department has hosted an in-house vaccination clinic for employees and their family members and posts reminders throughout hallways.

“Yes, I would like to see them vaccinated for the simple reason that we, as public safety employees, encounter many individuals throughout the course of our workday,” Holloway said. “The vaccine provides a layer of protection that may help prevent public safety employees from spreading the virus to others.”

This is a developing story. Check tampabay.com for updates.

• • •

Tampa Bay Times coronavirus coverage

DELTA VARIANT: The contagious variant has changed what we know about staying safe from COVID-19. Here's what you need to know.

KIDS AND COVID: Kids are back in school, but COVID-19 is still a problem. Here's what parents and kids need to know.

VACCINES Q&A: Have coronavirus vaccine questions? We have answers, Florida.

GET THE DAYSTARTER MORNING UPDATE: Sign up to receive the most up-to-date information.

A TRIBUTE TO FLORIDIANS TAKEN BY THE CORONAVIRUS: They were parents and retirees, police officer and doctors, imperfect but loved deeply.

HAVE A TIP?: Send us confidential news tips

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news on the coronavirus in Florida. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription.