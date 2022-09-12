St. Petersburg police officer fatally shoots man

ST. PETERSBURG — A St. Petersburg police officer fatally shot a man early Monday after he refused to drop a handgun, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at 4533 20th Ave. N., in St. Petersburg, according to a news release and information provided at a news conference at the scene.

Jill Kiley called police a little after 3 a.m. to say that her 31-year-old son Cody Kiley was threatening her with a gun, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Paul Halle said.

Jill Kiley took her 4-year-old granddaughter — who is Cody Kiley’s daughter — and retreated to a bathroom, Halle said. About four minutes into the phone call, officers arrived at the home and found Cody Kiley in the back yard still armed with the gun, Halle said.

K9 Officer Stephen York released his dog Loki and the dog “engaged” with Cody Kiley, Halle said.

“Cody still did not drop the handgun and at some point the officer pulled the dog off of Cody and Cody was still threatening with the firearm and Officer York fired a number of shots,” Halle said.

Cody Kiley died at the scene. York and Loki were not injured.

York has been with the St. Petersburg Police Department since 2017.

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce is investigating the shooting. The taskforce was created in 2020 so that an agency’s detectives would not investigate their own officers after a use-of-force incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.