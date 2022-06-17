St. Petersburg police on scene of shooting with 1 person dead

ST PETERSBURG — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in a driveway Friday night that left one man dead.

Police said a suspect was found a couple blocks away from the shooting, which occurred at 2900 15th Avenue S, and took him into custody.

Police were called to the scene about 6:30 p.m. and found a victim who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police closed 15th Ave South to traffic between 30th Street S and 28th Street S as they investigated.

No other details were immediately released.