St. Petersburg Police seek suspect in shooting at large recreation center gathering

Two women are in critical but stable condition after a shooting at a “large gathering of young adults” in St. Petersburg early Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 4 a.m. in the parking lot of the Jet Jackson Recreation Center, located at 1000 28th St. S., police said. A group of young adults was hanging out in the parking lot, when someone drove up and began shooting.

Police said three people between the ages of 18 and 23 were taken to the hospital, including the women, ages 20 and 22. A man also suffered a non-life-threatening wound.

The suspect has not been arrested. Police are seeking more information.

To send a tip, call the St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.