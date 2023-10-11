St. Petersburg police seek suspect in shooting near Central Avenue

The St. Petersburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person the agency says fired a gun during a fight downtown early Saturday, injuring multiple people near Central Avenue.

Officers said the person is considered a suspect in the shooting and described him as Black, about 17 to 20 years old, with short dreads. The suspect was last seen wearing a blue and white basketball jersey with “SIERRA” and the number “0″ on the front, and “JAMES” on the back.

The shooting occurred on 3rd Street North near Central Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. after a group got into a fight, police previously said.

Three men were shot, and suffered injuries to their legs that were considered not life-threatening. Four other people, two men and two women, had suffered other minor injuries during the incident, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Police said tipsters can remain anonymous.

People can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or http://www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org/.