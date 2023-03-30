St. Petersburg police shoot, injure barricaded man

Police shot and critically injured a man early Thursday when a standoff at a boarding home ended with an exchange of gunfire, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The incident began about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday when police were called to the boarding home on the 200 block of 29th Street S, according to police. An armed man had barricaded himself inside the home, police said.

Police evacuated the building. After a three-hour standoff, the man and police exchanged gunfire. The man was struck and taken to a local hospital, where he was in critical condition but expected to survive, according to police.

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce is investigating the shooting. The taskforce was created in 2020 so that an agency’s detectives would not investigate their own officers after a use-of-force incident.