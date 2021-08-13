St. Petersburg police: AT&T employee helped burglars steal 88 cellphones

An AT&T store employee was arrested after helping a group steal 88 devices — worth at least $70,000 — from a St. Petersburg AT&T store in May, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Anna Elise Potter, 21, was an employee at the AT&T store located at 1300 4th Street North in St. Petersburg when the burglary occurred May 11, police said.

She is accused of providing the store’s alarm code, a store key and codes for two safes that contained the cellphones to Boyia Bristol and three unknown suspects, officers said. Potter sent all of the codes to the suspects using Facebook Messenger, according to the department.

Officers believe that Potter was near the store at the time of the break-in based on cellphone tower data. After the burglary, Potter tried putting her SIM card into one of the stolen phones, police said.

Bristol and the other suspects planned to sell the stolen devices, officers said. Police also said Bristol promised Potter $3,000 once the cellphones were sold in exchange for her providing the codes and key needed to get into the store.

Potter is facing charges of first-degree commercial burglary, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and two counts of dealing in stolen property.

Her bail is set at $107,000, police said.

Ken Knight, a public information specialist with the St. Petersburg Police Department, said Potter is the only one who has been arrested at this time. Knight said there is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.