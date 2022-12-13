St. Petersburg police use tattoo to identify man found in retention pond

St. Petersburg Police have identified a body found in a retention pond near I-275 and Gandy Boulevard on Monday as 42-year-old Jamie Leon Hobdy of Tampa.

Detectives used a unique tattoo to identify Hobdy, who had been reported missing by a relative. His cause of death is still unknown, police said.

Police are closing the on ramp lanes from westbound Gandy Boulevard to northbound I-275 for several hours today, starting at 9:30 a.m. as they investigate.