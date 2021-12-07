St. Petersburg postal clerk stole keys to break into PO boxes for bank fraud, DOJ says

A former Florida postal clerk is facing federal prison time after she stole post office box keys and used her access to customers’ mail in a bank fraud scheme, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Jasmine Wynne, a 31-year-old Ruskin woman, was employed at at retail U.S. Postal Service in St. Petersburg when the crimes occurred, the Department of Justice says.

According to court filings, Wynne opened first-class mail and snapped pictures of people’s personal details and bank account information.

She also photographed passport applications that contained sensitive personal information, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. The photos were then forwarded to “co-conspirators” in the bank fraud scheme.

An investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service also found that Wynne stole and then distributed special master keys that grant access to USPS collection boxes, apartment mailboxes and other mail receptacles.

The keys were stolen for use in the bank fraud conspiracy, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Wynn was found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and theft of a postal key.

U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington sentenced Wynne on Tuesday to 33 months in federal prison.