St. Petersburg rapper Rod Wave arrested, faces battery charge

St. Petersburg rapper Rod Wave has been arrested and faces a charge of battery by strangulation, according to booking records from the Pinellas County Jail.

The rap star, whose real name is Rodarius Marcell Green, was arrested on a warrant originating out of Osceola County, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amanda Sinni told the Tampa Bay Times.

According to his arrest affidavit from the St. Petersburg Police Department, Green was taken into custody during a traffic stop at 5119 Venetian Boulevard NE on Sunday night. He was riding in the passenger seat of the vehicle, a 2021 Grey Dodge Durango which he owned, and was identified by his driver’s license photo.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail just after midnight Monday, jail records show. No further details were immediately available.

