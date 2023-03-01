St. Petersburg restaurant employee ‘sprayed grease’ on 2 co-workers, police say

A fight between co-workers at a St. Petersburg restaurant ended with a 53-year-old worker spraying hot oil on two other employees Tuesday night, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Ocassio Cubby and two co-workers were in the kitchen of PoFolks, 2001 34th St. N., when police say Cubby “sprayed grease” on the man and woman during an altercation around 7:30 p.m.

The two employees were taken to the burn unit of Tampa General Hospital for treatment, the Police Department said. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Cubby was arrested and faces two counts of aggravated battery, police said. The case is under investigation.