St. Petersburg shooting injures man and teen girl in car, police say

ST. PETERSBURG — A 21-year-old man is in the hospital in critical but stable condition, and a 14-year-old girl was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, police said, after someone shot into a car the two sat in Tuesday night.

The man and the teen, who are acquaintances, met Tuesday night near Westminster Community Playground at 5200 4th Ave. S, police said. After the girl got in the man’s car, officers believe, someone approached and fired shots into the car.

The man drove from the scene and stopped a few blocks away, near 4900 2nd Ave. S, where police responded at about 9:50 p.m. By then, they said, the girl had left the scene. A friend dropped her off at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital at about 10:20, where she was treated for a gunshot wound and released.

Police ask for anyone with information on the shooting to call 727-893-7780 or text “SPPD” and the information to TIP411.