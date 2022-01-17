St. Petersburg shooting leaves one wounded

Jamal Thalji, Tampa Bay Times

ST. PETERSBURG — One person was shot and wounded early Monday, according to St. Petersburg police.

The shooting took place at 4536 12th Ave. S. Officers arrived about 6:40 a.m. and said they found someone who had been shot and seriously injured.

The wounded person was taken to a hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Investigators are questioning a relative of the wounded person who live in the house. No arrests have been made in the case. St. Petersburg did not release any other information about the shooting incident.

