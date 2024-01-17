St. Petersburg shootout left 50 shell casings on ground; stray shot injured woman in home

St. Petersburg police have arrested one suspect and are seeking a second man in connection to a shootout last month that left 50 shell casings on the ground and injured a woman with a stray bullet as she slept on her couch.

The shooting happened about 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 23 when Daemond Murray and Jacarius Courouthers fired shots at group of people walking near the 1700 block of S Preston Street in the Melrose-Mercy neighborhood, according to a news release from the St. Petersburg Police Department. Members of the group returned fire, and a stray bullet went through the wall of a nearby home and struck a woman.

Murray, 18, was arrested on Friday on charges of attempted murder and illegally possessing a firearm as a juvenile delinquent. Police were still searching Wednesday for Courouthers, 26, who is wanted on a charge of attempted felony murder.

According to Murray’s arrest affidavit, investigators obtained video of Murray and Courouthers “manipulating firearms” up to two hours before the shooting. The video shows both men unloading two pistols, wiping the ammunition in a suspected attempt to remove forensic evidence and then re-loading the weapons with their hands covered, the affidavit states.

Detectives also obtained video showing Murray and Courouthers getting into an argument with unidentified people and repeatedly holding their guns “in a ready position while on the look-out,” according to the affidavit.

Video shows Murray “waiting in ambush with firearms” while a group of least eight people walked east on South 17th Avenue, then shooting at the backs of the group as they walked north on South Prescott Street, the affidavit states. Several members of the group returned fire. Investigators found at least 50 shell casings in the area where the shooting happened.

One of the bullets fired during the exchange entered a house and struck a woman in the right hip as she slept on her couch. The woman’s injury was not life-threatening, police said. Police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez declined to release her name, citing an active investigation and the fact that the Courouthers is still at large.

Fernandez said in email that investigators do not believe the shooting was gang related but was instead “a dispute between two young men that escalated.”

Murray was being held Wednesday in the Pinellas County jail with bond set at $300,000, records show.

Police asked anyone with information on Courouthers to call the department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD and your tip to TIP411.