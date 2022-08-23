St. Petersburg stabbing victim’s phone had search history of self defense laws, records show

The cell phone belonging to a man who police say was stabbed to death was used to Google search self-defense laws, including the phrase “Do you spend life in prison if you killed someone in self defense,” an arrest affidavit states.

The cell phone belonged to Larry Jarrell, 29, who was found dead in a unit at Casa Grande Apartments, 4725 39th Ave. N, on Friday. Jarrell had been stabbed with a knife in the inner thigh, which medical examiners determined to be the cause of death, records show.

St. Petersburg police on Sunday issued a news release saying Rhiannon Spicer, 24, was a person of interest in the case. Spicer and Jarrell lived together and were in an “ongoing domestic relationship,” according to the affidavit. The pair had three children together.

Spicer turned herself in later that day, confessed she had stabbed Jarrell and and was arrested on a second-degree murder charge. She was being held at the Pinellas County jail on Tuesday on $100,000 bail.

Court records show that Spicer had been arrested in November and July on misdemeanor domestic battery charges. Spicer was ordered to have no contact with Jarrell after each arrest, records show, though prosecutors declined to pursue either case.

Jarrell was also arrested in February on a battery charge that listed Spicer as the victim. He, too, was ordered to have no contact with Spicer, according to court records, and later pleaded no contest to the charge, was adjudicated guilty and ordered to perform community service and pay fines.