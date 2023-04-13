St. Petersburg teen arrested in shooting of boy, 13, in downtown Sundial area

An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the vicinity of the Sundial shopping center in downtown St. Petersburg on Saturday that injured a 13-year-old boy.

Deshayne McCullough is facing charges of being a delinquent in possession of a firearm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon causing great bodily harm.

Police said McCullough shot a 13-year-old boy in the leg after the two got into an argument. Video footage from the Sundial showed McCullough firing multiple rounds at the 13-year-old, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers arrived on scene at 153 2nd Ave. N about 11 p.m. Saturday and found the 13-year-old with a gunshot wound. Though an arrest report lists that address as the location of the shooting, it was unclear if the incident occurred on the Sundial property or outside of it. A police spokesperson could not immediately say if the shooting was on the property or not.

McCullough had fled the scene by the time officers arrived, police said. The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital with injuries that police said were not life threatening.

McCullough was booked in the Pinellas County Jail on Wednesday and was being held on $20,000 bail.