St. Petersburg Teen Charged In Crash That Killed 87-Year-Old Man

ST. PETERSBURG — A 17-year-old boy without a valid driver’s license but behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Camaro plowed into another vehicle late Saturday night in St. Petersburg, killing an 87-year-old man.

Just after 10 p.m. Deonte Bishop was driving northbound along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street South in a black 2014 Chevrolet.

Meanwhile, 87-year-old Denry Gayle was traveling west in a 2008 Dodge Charger from the stop sign at 30th Avenue South. As Gayle made his southbound turn at the intersection, Bishop collided with him, striking the driver’s side of the Dodge, according to a news release from the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Bishop fled the scene and was apprehended shortly after, according to the release. He has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, and operating a motor vehicle without a license involving death.

Gayle was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Last December, Bishop was charged with driving without carrying a license. He plead guilty and was sentenced to 12 hours community service, according to Pinellas County court records. Then, six months later, officers found him driving on a learner’s permit without being accompanied by a licensed driver. Bishop paid a $166 fine, according to records.

The investigation into Saturday’s crash is still ongoing, according to St. Petersburg Police.