St. Petersburg Uber driver sexually attacked woman in car, police say

An Uber driver has been arrested on charges that he sexually attacked a woman in his car after picking her up for a ride, St. Petersburg police reported on Thursday.

Jose Antonio Canales Sanchez, 51, is facing charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment in connection with the incident, which police said occurred Wednesday morning.

Police said Canales Sanchez picked up the 32-year-old woman at 6:24 a.m., then pulled over in a parking lot, got into the back seat and “began undressing her against her will and touching her private parts,” according to a news release issued by police.

Police said the woman “was able to fight him off and escape.” Canales Sanchez was arrested later that day, police said.

Bail was set at $15,000, which Canales Sanchez posted before being released from the Pinellas County Jail early Thursday morning, records show.