St. Petersburg woman faces murder charge in stabbing

The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a woman who detectives said fatally stabbed another woman during an argument Monday.

Jasmine Sephus, 32, of St. Petersburg, was arrested early Tuesday on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Mary Colon-Wright, 51, police said.

According to police, officers responded to 860 9th Avenue S at 6:40 p.m. Monday after receiving a call that a woman had been stabbed. Police said investigators learned Sephus stabbed Colon-Wright after the two women, who knew each other, got into an argument.

Sephus was being held Tuesday at the Pinellas County Jail, records show.