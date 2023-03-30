St. Petersburg woman found dead, toddler son missing, police say

A woman was found dead in her St. Petersburg apartment Thursday afternoon and her 2-year-old son is missing, according to a news release from the city’s police department.

No details were given about the death of the woman, who police identified as 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery.

Her missing son, Taylen Mosley, “could be in danger,” according to the release. An Amber Alert has been issued for the child and a search is underway.

Police found Jeffery’s body at the Lincoln Shores Apartments, located at 11601 4th St. N, around 2:30 p.m.