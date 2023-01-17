St. Petersburg woman was impaired with 2 kids in car, killed other motorist, police say

A 37-year-old St. Petersburg woman is facing multiple charges after police say she drove under the influence with two children in her car and hit another motorist, ultimately killing him Monday night.

Ieasha Boyd, 37, was booked into the Pinellas County jail a little after midnight on Tuesday, according to jail records. Boyd is facing charges of DUI manslaughter and two counts of neglect of a child without great bodily harm. Boyd was released from jail on $20,000 bail, according to jail records.

According to a news release from the St. Petersburg Police Department, Boyd was driving a silver BMW 750IL about 7:30 p.m. Monday with a 12-year-old and a 5-year-old in the car with her. Boyd was driving west on 38th Avenue North, approaching the intersection with 40th Street North in St. Petersburg, according to police.

Boyd hit an orange Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck that was traveling north on 40th Street, which was driven by Miguel Diaz Arzola, 62, according to police. The crash caused Arzola’s pickup truck to roll over.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue extricated Arzola from his pickup and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The two children were taken to All Children’s Hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries, police said.

St. Petersburg police said Boyd was found to be driving while impaired. Police did not release the children’s relationship to Boyd, citing a Florida public records statute.