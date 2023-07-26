St. Petersburg woman missing, 2 hurt after boat fire in Florida Keys

A 51-year-old St. Petersburg woman is missing, and two of her family members are hospitalized after a fire that destroyed the yacht they were on early Wednesday morning in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The St. Petersburg family was on the approximately 70-foot Viking yacht with a family of four when it caught fire around 12:10 a.m. at the Perry Hotel & Marina Key West on Stock Island, the agency said in a Facebook post. They were visiting the Florida Keys for the lobster mini-season.

The yacht was fully engulfed in flames when Monroe County Fire Rescue crews got to the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said. It took about three hours to extinguish the fire.

A 58-year-old man and a 21-year-old man related to the missing woman were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami for treatment of their injuries, the post said. No one in the other family was injured.

The boat sank, creating what the Sheriff’s Office called “hazardous conditions” that are complicating the search for the missing woman. Crews from the Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and TowBoat U.S. are assisting.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by state fire marshals and detectives from the Sheriff’s Office, the post said.