St. Petersburg woman turns herself in, gets charged in murder, police say

ST. PETERSBURG — A woman was arrested on a murder charge after she turned herself in to police on Sunday evening.

Rhiannon Spicer, 24, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Larry Jarrell, 29, according to a news release from the St. Petersburg Police Department that was issued about 9 p.m. Sunday.

At 4:45 p.m. on Friday, police responded to an apartment at the Casa Grande Apartments, 4725 39th Ave. N., in St. Petersburg. When officers arrived, they found Jarrell dead, the release said.

Jarrell’s death was “suspicious,” according to police. After an autopsy report and further investigation, Jarrell’s death was ruled a homicide, the news release said. Police did not release Jarrell’s cause of death.

Around 5 p.m. Sunday, St. Petersburg Police named Spicer a person-of-interest in Jarrell’s death and issued a news release seeking information about her whereabouts. Spicer and Jarrell lived together in a “domestic relationship,” police said.

Spicer turned herself in to police on Sunday night, a news release said. Spicer was being held in the Pinellas County jail on Monday morning.

