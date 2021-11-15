St. Pius X High school student Making the Grade
He's on three teams — football, rugby and preaching — and he's at the top of his class. FOX 26's Nate Griffin shows us how Logan Landry is making the grade at St. Pius X High School.
He's on three teams — football, rugby and preaching — and he's at the top of his class. FOX 26's Nate Griffin shows us how Logan Landry is making the grade at St. Pius X High School.
Washington scored a late touchown on a fourth down that gave the home team a 10-point lead over the Buccaneers. When the time came to go for one or two, coach Ron Rivera opted to go for zero. “Well, if they block [the one-point attempt] and return it, then it’s a one-score game,” Rivera told [more]
Scores from the 2021 Michigan high school football regional finals:
Two players have departed camp after picking up suspensions against Mexico. One player has been added for the trip to Jamaica.
Chargers CB Chris Harris Jr. was ANGRY.
A look at the top 25 high school boys' basketball teams in the Southland heading into the upcoming season.
Steve Torrence wins fourth consecutive Top Fuel title; Ron Capps, Greg Anderson add to their championship counts.
Can the USMNT keep the good times rolling with another strong performance and result in Kingston?
Arkansas is back inside the coaches poll top 25 after knocking off LSU on Saturday night.
Jimmie Johnson stood at the doorway of the lounge inside a team transporter casually eating from a can of Pringles. Upon noticing his arrival, Chad Knaus spun in his chair to confront the driver he teamed with for seven NASCAR championships. “Apparently you and I need to have a discussion," Knaus said to Johnson.
As Darius Slay was returning a fumble for a touchdown against the Broncos, Teddy Bridgewater decided tackling the Eagles cornerback wasn't his job. By Adam Hermann
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
Spain, Serbia and Croatia are heading to next year's World Cup. Aleksandar Mitrovic's 90th-minute header left Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal stunned in a 2-1 win for Serbia in Lisbon, which gave Serbia an automatic qualifying spot at the World Cup in Qatar.
MHSAA football regional playoff scores and semifinal matchups
The 2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship put a cap on the PGA Tour Champions "super" season.
“I remember sitting at home watching Penn State matches when I was younger,” Shunk said, “and just dreaming one day of taking the mat for Coach Cael and these guys.”
Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti is in some hot water for what he said at a recent press conference...
Phil Mickelson stood on the 18th green at Phoenix Country Club, a wide smile across his face as he held yet another PGA Tour Champions trophy. Next to him was 64-year-old Bernhard Langer, grinning just as broadly as he hoisted the Charles Schwab Cup trophy at an age when most players are playing from the front tee boxes, not fighting for championships. Mickelson birdied three of the final holes Sunday to win the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship, and Langer held on to win his sixth PGA Tour Champions season points title.
Caleb Foster began his career at Hickory Ridge, but was in Charlotte with national power Oak Hill for the Carmel Christian tip-off. He talked Coach K, Jon Scheyer, more.
The hits keep on coming for Texas.
College Football News 2021 college football rankings after Week 11 for all 130 teams with results and who's up next week.