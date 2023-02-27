St. Regis Falls man faces felony drug charges after traffic stop in Lawrence

Feb. 27—ST. REGIS FALLS — A Franklin County man is facing multiple drug charges after his arrest over the weekend in neighboring St. Lawrence County.

Cody L. Chester, 38, of St. Regis Falls, was charged with one felony count of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, three felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance — intent to sell cocaine, intent to sell methamphetamine, and weight of more than a half ounce of cocaine — and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

State troopers arrested Chester after initiating a traffic stop on Route 11C in the St. Lawrence County town of Lawrence, at approximately 11 a.m. Chester was also given several Vehicle and Traffic Law tickets, police said.

After pulling a blue Kia sedan over, troopers say they interviewed and identified Chester as the driver of the car.

Following the interview, approximately 8 ounces of crystal methamphetamine and 2.5 ounces of cocaine were found and seized by law enforcement, according to the state police statement.

Chester was then arrested and transported to the state police station in Massena for processing.

Chester was later arraigned in Massena Town Court and remanded to the custody of St. Lawrence County jail in Canton.