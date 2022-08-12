St. Simons man gets 3 years of probation in NYC bomb threat

Aug. 12—Having already spent nearly two years behind bars, a St. Simons Island man will spend another three years on federal probation for making an online threat to blow up an IRS building in New York City.

Benjamin Stasko, 34, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Brunswick to time served, plus three years of supervised release, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Stasko had spent 21 months in jail. As of Thursday afternoon, he remained in the Glynn County Detention Center, jail records show.

On July 6, 2020, Stasko posted on a federal government website that he had planted a pipe bomb in the Ted Weiss Federal Building, accompanied by threats against the IRS. The threats shut down the building and disrupted service as Federal Protective Service agents, bomb-sniffing dogs and NYPD officers combed the building.

No bomb was found, but the subsequent investigation led to Stasko's arrest on St. Simons Island on July 16, 2020.

Stasko pleaded guilty to the charges June 1 in federal court in Brunswick.

"Benjamin Stasko's sentence includes a requirement for substance abuse treatment, which tackles the rationale behind his ill-advised, dangerous threat," Estes said in a statement.

"Considering the massive law enforcement response generated by his actions, it's fortunate that the episode ended safely."