St. Simons man pleads to NYC bomb threat

Jun. 1—A St. Simons Island man has pleaded guilty to making an online bomb threat against the IRS in 2020 that prompted an intensive search of federal building in New York City, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Benjamin Stasko, 34, could face up to five years in federal prison and costly fines after pleading guilty Wednesday at the U.S. District Courthouse in Brunswick to interstate transmission of a threat to injure. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

Sentencing will take place a later date.

On July 6, 2020, Stasko claimed in a post on a federal website that a pipe bomb had been planted in the Ted Weiss Federal Building in New York. The posting included threats against the IRS. Stasko's post disrupted activity at the building as Federal Protective Service agents and NYPD officers conducted a thorough search of the building with bomb-sniffing dogs.

Further investigation led to Stasko's arrest July 16 on St. Simons Island, as reported by The News. He was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center, jail records show.

Officers with the Brunswick Police Department assisted officials with the U.S. Treasury Department, the NYPD and the Treasury Inspector General of Tax Administration in investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Gregory Gilluly Jr. and Joshua S. Bearden prosecuted the case.

"We will not tolerate threats of violence against public institutions, and will vigorously pursue anyone who would perpetrate such crimes," said David Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. "Benjamin Stasko's admission of guilt will deliver justice for his dangerous and ill-advised threat."