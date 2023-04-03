St. Stupid's Day Parade turns San Francisco silly for a day on April Fools' Day
The first St.Stupid's Day parade kicked off in 1979 and has become an annual tradition to satirize the financial industry and poke fun at materialism.
The first St.Stupid's Day parade kicked off in 1979 and has become an annual tradition to satirize the financial industry and poke fun at materialism.
Donald Trump’s team has announced the former president will speak after appearing in a Manhattan court to face criminal charges over the hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump will speak at 8.15pm from his Palm Beach estate in Florida after returning from New York where is scheduled to appear in front of a judge at 2.15pm to answer to the criminal charges brought against him. Mr Trump became the first ex-president in US history to face criminal charges after the grand jury voted to indict him after investigating his role in the payments to the famous pornstar ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Oklahoma incarcerates women at rates among the highest in the developed world, and three to five times higher than New York or California.
Pet owners are facing longer wait times and rising costs at U.S. vet clinics. Some are taking their business to Mexico.
Thousands of people living in San Francisco's Mission District may be missing their mail because a postal worker was robbed of keys. The mail carrier was uninjured but many residents could be missing mail as a result of the robbery, officials said.
While some international cities that are well-equipped with hotels and airports are "artificial" and "super boring", Hong Kong is also "full of charm", which makes it a favourable destination for wooing talent and wealth from across the world, said Ronnie Chan Chi-chung, chairman of Hang Lung Properties. Hong Kong's unique advantages, such as its strategic location, its role in the Greater Bay Area (GBA), its government and its "moneymaking genes" make it a natural choice for families and family
Russians are dying in Ukraine because of alcohol abuse, U.K. intelligence service says
Police said officers found a gun and ammunition that is believed to have been stored for an incarcerated man.
Gov. Gavin Newsom's legislation to penalize Big Oil's alleged greed represents a sea change in California policy.
A mural outside an Altadena coffee shop was part of a plan to celebrate public art and artists. But neighbors find the violence in the latest mural offensive.
“There would be no lynching if it didn’t start in the schoolhouse” —Carter G. Woodson Public schools, it seems, are, once again, the fresh front in the culture wars, the next “democratic institution” to be undermined and remade in the sanitized sepia of revisionist white supremacy. The politics of white grievance have always spread through […]
Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans) with a dunk vs the LA Clippers, 04/01/2023
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are some of the best listening devices you can use according to our experts. Save $115 on the earbuds today.
A majority of Americans in a new poll approve of the recent indictment of former President Trump, but they also said they think politics played at least some part in it, as Trump and his allies knock the case as politically motivated. A CNN poll found that 60 percent of American respondents approve of the…
WTAMU student run organizations raise over $10,000 for The Trevor Project with Drag show Friday evening following last week controversy surrounding the event.
An estimated two-thirds of the county’s dog population is unlicensed.
New information indicates the former president may have looked through boxes of sensitive documents at his Florida resort after receiving a subpoena, The Washington Post reported
The superstar wore the custom gown to the NMACC Gala in Mumbai.
Catal Restaurant, which opened in 2001 when Disneyland California unveiled its Downtown District, will be replaced by a Mexican restaurant.
This new franchise celebrates the world’s most fearless and inspiring creatives, including Tim Cook, Donald Glover, Grace Wales Bonner, and more. Check it out in the April issue of GQ—and at our inaugural black tie awards gala set for April 6th in New York City.
For Jennifer Aniston, hanging out at her friend’s house wasn’t quite as relatable as other teenagers