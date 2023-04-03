St. Stupid's Day Parade turns San Francisco silly for a day on April Fools' Day

The Independent

Donald Trump’s team has announced the former president will speak after appearing in a Manhattan court to face criminal charges over the hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump will speak at 8.15pm from his Palm Beach estate in Florida after returning from New York where is scheduled to appear in front of a judge at 2.15pm to answer to the criminal charges brought against him. Mr Trump became the first ex-president in US history to face criminal charges after the grand jury voted to indict him after investigating his role in the payments to the famous pornstar ahead of the 2016 presidential election.