St. Tammany Fire Department hold smoke detector giveaway

One of the standout gadgets of this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the rabbit r1, will use Perplexity AI's tech to answer user queries, both companies said in an announcement. Perplexity noted that the first 100,000 r1 buyers will get one year of Perplexity Pro for free. The $200 r1 made rounds at the CES show as an AI-first gadget that saves you the hassle of taking your phone out for tasks like performing web searches, playing a song on Spotify, and ordering a cab.