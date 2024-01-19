St. Tammany Fire Department hold smoke detector giveaway
Firefighters with the St. Tammany Parish Fire Department handed out and installed free smoke detectors to resident in honor of a family killed in a 2023 house fire
A bankruptcy judge in New York tells Rudy Giuliani he can seek a second trial to contest the $148 million judgment a jury ordered him to pay to two Georgia election workers, but cautions that his request may not be granted.
The 64-year-old singer and actress reflects on a decades-long struggle with body image.
Plus, score big savings on winter storm essentials and cozy snow-day finds.
Are you having a "puppy love cinnamon evening" or a "mom rock post-grunge morning?" Spotify daylist will let you know.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Start the new year with a safer home.
When it comes to free-agent relievers, sometimes you get Kenley Jansen. Sometimes you get Wade Davis.
It’s time to hand out some purely theoretical, ephemeral, impossible-to-display-on-your-mantel hardware.
"Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D." returned with season premieres this week.
You can currently get this surge protector at Amazon for under $10. Lveteks surge protector accommodates 5 AC outlets, 3 USB-A ports, and 1 USB-C port.
Wilkinson was fired in 2022 after multiple investigations, including one into the sexual misconduct of former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley.
Teams can begin negotiating with free agents Sunday and contracts can be signed beginning Feb. 1.
The latest discharge included 44,000 teachers, nurses, doctors, lawyers, and others in public service jobs.
Ford revealed on Friday morning that it will transition 1,400 workers off F-150 Lightning production at its Rouge EV production center as EV truck demand continues to wane.
One of the standout gadgets of this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the rabbit r1, will use Perplexity AI's tech to answer user queries, both companies said in an announcement. Perplexity noted that the first 100,000 r1 buyers will get one year of Perplexity Pro for free. The $200 r1 made rounds at the CES show as an AI-first gadget that saves you the hassle of taking your phone out for tasks like performing web searches, playing a song on Spotify, and ordering a cab.
Thursday's market action reminds investors that technology earnings will be key to bringing the market out of its January slump.
More than 6,000 five-star fans are already experiencing year-round comfort behind the wheel.
JPMorgan Chase boosted the compensation of Jamie Dimon to $36 million after the lender earned more money in 2023 than any American bank ever.
William Sonoma's decision to hold the line on pricing could boost future profitability.