St. Tammany Parish firefighters battled large fire near Pearl River

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against three crypto companies: Gemini Trust Company, Genesis Global Capital and its affiliates and Digital Currency Group (DCG) for allegedly defrauding investors of over $1 billion, according to a statement on Thursday. The lawsuit also brought charges against Genesis former CEO Soichiro “Michael” Moro and DCG’s founder and CEO Barry Silbert for trying to hide $1.1 billion losses and “defrauding investors and the public.” “The lawsuit alleges that Gemini knew Genesis’ loans were undersecured and at one point highly concentrated with one entity, Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda, but did not reveal this information to investors,” the agency stated.