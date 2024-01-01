St. Tammany Parish firefighters battled new overnight marsh fire

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Officials with the St. Tammany Fire Protection District One worked overnight to extinguish another marsh fire.

In a Facebook post, officials say on New Year’s Eve Sunday, Dec. 31, they responded to the scene of the fire in the Highway 11 and Carr Drive area.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office investigates overnight Westwego homicide

Responders say the fire was most likely started accidentally by fireworks.

No further details have been released.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.