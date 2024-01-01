St. Tammany Parish firefighters battled new overnight marsh fire
St. Tammany Parish firefighters battled new overnight marsh fire
St. Tammany Parish firefighters battled new overnight marsh fire
This fold-away fitness gadget will hold you to your New Year's resolution! Plus, save big on steppers and other fitness gems.
When the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets match up Monday in Houston, it’ll be the first meeting between the fourth and fifth picks in the recent draft, not including the occasionally bloody backyard battles the two engaged in for years.
Save $240 on this showstopper, which comes with a slew of awesome features like Fire TV and Alexa.
The actor credits these products for bringing back her lovely locks.
2023 will likely be remembered as the "year of the layoff." TechCrunch has comprehensively tracked these layoffs, which have so far seen more than 240,000 jobs lost across the past 12 months alone, a hefty increase over 2022. Cybersecurity is not the worst affected sector — that unfortunate accolade appears to have been claimed by the transportation industry.
Chase is adding "fire to the fuel" ahead of the rematch of the last two AFC championship games.
Kids can form parasocial attachments to their favorite characters and YouTubers. Is it ever a problem?
Whether your fantasy basketball team is a contender or needs a boost, consider these players targets to acquire or deal away.
Porsche and Audi are recalling charging cables sold for the Taycan and E-Tron
These stylish, cozy bottoms have earned more than 12,000 perfect ratings.
Make like Santa and show up with the one item everybody wants to steal.
Here's a guide to tracking Santa's Christmas Eve journey from the North Pole to kids around the world.
As if last year's fabulous Dual Asteroid Redirection Test firing a satellite bullet into an asteroid wasn't enough, now researchers are doing detailed simulation of the nuclear deflection scenario envisioned in 1998 space disaster film "Armageddon." At Lawrence Livermore National Lab, a team led by Mary Burkey (above) presented a paper that moves the ball forward on what is in reality a fairly active area of research. As they point out, using a satellite as a missile isn't always practical, and in fact detonating a nuclear explosive device as close as possible to the incoming object is potentially our best move.
Also on mega sale: The Fire Max 11 tablet for $160 (save 30%).
Microsoft's future success depends on its unconventional arrangement with OpenAI.
Anheuser-Busch InBev will be dealing with internal issues as it looks for recovery in 2024.
A new vocalist was finally named 'The Voice,' and coach Niall Horan made history in the process.
Experts explain how the magic of Santa Claus lasts far beyond childhood.
Google's defeat in its antitrust battle with Epic Games was a sweeping victory for the Fortnite maker and a significant upset to the business model underpinning the mobile app ecosystem, where platforms host app stores and then take a cut of developer revenues. A San Francisco jury on Monday swiftly returned a verdict in Epic's favor in a matter of hours -- not days or weeks -- finding that Google "willfully acquired or maintained monopoly power by engaging in anticompetitive conduct," as a court filing states. More than likely, Google won't roll out any significant changes to its Google Play Store until the judge makes this final decision as to what, exactly, needs to be done.
Today's edition includes the Capitals' and Wizards' potential move to Virginia, why the Olympics could come to New York in 2026, NFL power rankings, Draymond's latest ejection, and more.