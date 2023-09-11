St. Tammany Parish firefighters commemorate 9/11 with stair climb
St. Tammany Parish firefighters will be at Cross Gates Fitness in Slidell, on Monday, Sept. 11, attempting to climb the equivalent of 110 stories in full firefighting gear.
