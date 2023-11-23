St. Tammany Parish swears in interim district attorney

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — First Assistant District Attorney J. Collin Sims was sworn in as Interim District Attorney of the 22nd Judicial District serving St. Tammany and Washington parishes on Friday, Nov. 17.

Sims served under long-time District Attorney Warren Montgomery, who died of cancer on November 11th.

NOPD announces plan to use drone technology, asks for community feedback

Louisiana Supreme Court Justice William J. Crain presided over the ceremony.

Sims is also a former federal and state prosecutor.

Latest Posts

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.