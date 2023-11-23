St. Tammany Parish swears in interim district attorney
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — First Assistant District Attorney J. Collin Sims was sworn in as Interim District Attorney of the 22nd Judicial District serving St. Tammany and Washington parishes on Friday, Nov. 17.
Sims served under long-time District Attorney Warren Montgomery, who died of cancer on November 11th.
NOPD announces plan to use drone technology, asks for community feedback
Louisiana Supreme Court Justice William J. Crain presided over the ceremony.
Sims is also a former federal and state prosecutor.
Latest Posts
Preview: NFC South-leading Saints look to move over .500 against struggling Falcons
More than 32,000 hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs recalled because of potential fire risk
No. 14 LSU’s battle with Texas A&M is QB Jayden Daniels’ last chance to impress Heisman voters
Couple graduates together after welcoming their ‘miracle baby’
No. 18 Tulane, UTSA aim to set aside distractions with title game berth at stake
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.