St. Thomas-Minnesota beats Valparaiso, 16-10 in season finale

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Landon Reed scored on his only carry of the game to lift St. Thomas-Minnesota to a 16-10 win over Valparaiso in a season finale on Saturday.

The Tommies (8-3) finish 7-1 the Pioneer League, one game behind conference champion Drake.

Amari Powell hit Patrick Wagner with a 30-yard touchdown pass to give St. Thomas a 10-0 lead with under six minutes left in the first half, but Valparaiso rallied with a 38-yard field goal by Ryan Hawk before intermission and a 22-yard touchdown pass from Rowan Keefe to Solomon Davis late in the third quarter.

The Tommies drove 73 yards in seven plays before Reed carried it in from the 9 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Powell finished 9 of 17 passing for 179 yards and a touchdown and an interception for St. Thomas. Hope Adebayo carried 15 times for 88 yards.

Keefe was 13 of 25 for 135 yards and a touchdown for Valparaiso (3-8, 2-6).

