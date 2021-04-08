St Vincent orders evacuations as volcanic eruption appears imminent

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Martin Hodgson
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Jason Veira/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Jason Veira/Reuters

The Caribbean island of St Vincent has declared a red alert and issued an evacuation order after seismologists warned that the La Soufrière volcano shows signs of an imminent eruption.

The prime minister, Ralph Gonsalves, issued the order on Thursday after several days of increased seismic activity.

The country’s National Emergency Management Organisation said on Twitter there was a “substantial prospect of disaster”, and warned residents to “be ready, get your things in order”.

“Safe areas where people will be evacuated to are from North Union to Kingstown, on the Windward side of the island, Barrouallie to Kingstown on the Leeward side and the Grenadine Islands,” Nemo tweeted.

A cruise ship from the Royal Caribbean line was heading to the island to help with evacuation efforts, Nemo said.

The geologist Richard Robertson said that La Soufrière could erupt in a matter of hours or days, according to the St Vincent online newspaper News 784.

Monitoring stations had reported long earthquakes, which suggested that fresh magma was trying to reach the surface, and indicated that the volcano was moving to “an explosive stage”.

Video posted on social media showed a plume of smoke towering above the volcano, which is the highest point in the island country of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

La Soufrière has been increasingly active since November. On Monday, researchers from the University of the West Indies reported that its monitoring station had detected a “swarm of small volcano-tectonic earthquakes”, which increased steadily in magnitude.

“The earthquakes were located beneath the volcano’s summit at 6km depth. The largest event reached the magnitude of 3.5 that was felt by residents living close to the volcano,” the UWI said in a statement.

La Soufrière’s most devastating eruption was in 1902 when about 1,600 people – most of them indigenous Caribs – were killed.

It last erupted in April 1979, but there were no casualties as the local population was evacuated.

Recommended Stories

  • Beast of five teeth: Chilean scientists unearth skunk that walked among dinosaurs

    A fossil of a skunk-like mammal that lived during the age of dinosaurs has been discovered in Chilean Patagonia, adding further proof to recent evidence that mammals roamed that part of South America a lot earlier than previously thought. A part of the creature's fossilized jawbone with five teeth attached were discovered close to the famous Torres del Paine national park. Christened Orretherium tzen, meaning 'Beast of Five Teeth' in an amalgam of Greek and a local indigenous language, the animal is thought to have lived between 72 and 74 million years ago during the Upper Cretaceous period, at the end of the Mesozoic era, and been a herbivore.

  • Archaeologists unearth 'ancient Egyptian Pompeii' near Luxor

    Archaeologists said on Thursday they had uncovered a large ancient pharaonic city that had lain unseen for centuries near some of Egypt's best known monuments. The city was built more than 3,400 years ago during the opulent reign of Amenhotep III, one of Egypt's most powerful pharaohs, the Egyptian archaeologist overseeing the excavations, Zahi Hawass, said. The team began searching for a mortuary temple near Luxor in September, but within weeks found mud brick formations in every direction, Zahi Hawass said in a statement.

  • If St. Lucia Isn't on Your Post-COVID Bucket List, It Should Be

    The majestic island is home to the twin Pitons, rainforests, Insta-worthy sunsets, and a champagne zip line!

  • Just a Bunch of Happy Otters Losing It Over a Bamboo Branch

    Taronga Zoo's otter keepers gave its family of otters a bamboo branch for enrichment, and those cuties went absolutely wild over it. The post Just a Bunch of Happy Otters Losing It Over a Bamboo Branch appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Indonesia landslides death toll rises to 140, dozens missing

    The death toll from mudslides in eastern Indonesia has risen to 140 with dozens still missing, officials said Wednesday, as rain continued to pound the region and hamper the search. East Flores district on Adonara island suffered the highest losses with 67 bodies recovered so far and six missing. On nearby Lembata island, the downpour triggered by Tropical Cyclone Seroja sent solidified lava from a volcanic eruption in November to crash down on more than a dozen villages, killing at least 32 and leaving 35 unaccounted for, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

  • S.Africa's gangster baboon comes to an untimely end

    As in any good film noir, the end has come quickly for a notorious South African baboon which went on a vicious crime spree and pushed things just that little bit too far.

  • California Highway 1 to reopen by April 30, agency says

    Highway 1 along Big Sur is expected to reopen by April 30 because work to repair a huge piece of roadway that crumbled during a storm is nearly two months ahead of schedule, the California Department of Transportation announced Thursday. The scenic highway snaking through California's rugged coastal cliffs has been closed since Jan. 28, when heavy rain triggered a landslide that carried a chunk of roadway into the sea. “Reopening Highway 1 at Rat Creek just three months after a washout of this magnitude is great news for residents, recreationalists, business owners, and those who move goods through this region,” Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin said in a statement.

  • Chip shortage forces more production cuts by GM, Ford

    The global shortage of semiconductors has forced General Motors and Ford to further cut production at their North American factories as chip supplies seem to be growing tighter. GM says it has managed to keep humming factories that make hot-selling and very profitable full-size pickup trucks and SUVs. “GM continues to leverage every available semiconductor to build and ship our most popular and in-demand products,” the company said Thursday in a statement.

  • Tesla refunded customers who were charged twice for their cars

    The Tesla customers who were charged twice for their EVs did get their money back, eventually.

  • Ghost forests are creeping along NC’s coast. They’re big enough to be seen from space

    For years, researchers have been studying why forests are becoming graveyards of wooden tombstones.

  • New Mexico eliminates qualified immunity

    New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) signed a law Wednesday that eliminates a legal defense known as qualified immunity, making it easier to sue government employees, including police officers, for civil rights violations.Why it matters: New Mexico is now the third state to eliminate qualified immunity as a national debate unfolds on legal protections for police officers sparked by the 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: Qualified immunity shields government officials from liability in civil rights lawsuits unless they violated a clearly established constitutional right.That generally means public officials are shielded from an overwhelming majority of civil rights lawsuits.New Mexico's bill allows victims to sue the employer of the individual who violated their rights for damages capped at $2 million. What they're saying: “New Mexicans are guaranteed certain rights by our state constitution,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “Those rights are sacred, and the constitutional document providing for them is the basis of all we are privileged to do as public servants of the people of this great state.""Indeed, good public servants work tirelessly every single day to protect those rights, to ensure them, to safeguard New Mexicans. But when violations do occur, we as Americans know too well that the victims are disproportionately people of color, and that there are too often roadblocks to fighting for those inalienable rights in a court of law."“In response to some of the commentary surrounding this measure, I will say: This is not an anti-police bill. This bill does not endanger any first responder or public servant – so long as they conduct themselves professionally within the bounds of our constitution and with a deep and active respect for the sacred rights it guarantees all of us as New Mexicans.”The big picture: Steve Hebbe, chief of police in Farmington, New Mexico, and president of the state’s police chiefs association, told the Wall Street Journal that the law will only "get a few people some justice in state court" and that it won't address more pressing issues, such as police training."Communities and taxpayers are going to have to pay for it. It will be easier to sue the police, but it won’t bring about police reform," Hebbe said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Measuring Blood Pressure With a Wearable Device

    If you have high blood pressure, home monitors can be a great way to track your levels and keep them under control. Most of the devices currently available are versions of what your healthcare pr...

  • The five most affordable Caribbean Islands to retire to — and two to avoid

    INTERNATIONAL LIVING Mention the word “Caribbean” and most people think of places like Aruba, the Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, and other tourist-rich dollops of sand. The region conjures well-deserved images of crystal-clear waters and white-sand beaches.

  • New Charlotte food truck has Southern, Caribbean, Creole, Spanish and African fusion.

    Order chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, jerk chicken tacos, jumbo turkey legs or lemon pepper collard greens.

  • Tiger Woods may have hit accelerator instead of brake in high-speed crash

    (Reuters) -Tiger Woods was traveling more than 40 miles per hour (64 km per hour) above the speed limit when he lost control of his car, causing the crash that severely injured him in February, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said on Wednesday. Heading down a notoriously dangerous stretch of road in the Rolling Hills Estates community in Los Angeles County, Woods' car reached speeds of 84 to 87 mph (135-140 kph) when he lost control along a curve that has been the site of 14 other accidents, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference. The speed limit was 45 mph (72 kph).

  • Ancient Aliens: Humankind's Return To Mars

    Ancient Astronaut Theorists proposed a notion that the human race originated on Mars, and our journeys into space could be leading us towards a return to our ancestral homeland, in this clip from Season 16, "The Space Travelers."

  • Tornado watch in effect for parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana

    A tornado watch is in effect for parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana through 8 p.m. local time Wednesday. In that area -- including Shreveport and Little Rock -- intense tornadoes are possible, as well as large hail and damaging winds up to 70 mph. A line of thunderstorms was moving out of Oklahoma into western Arkansas just after 1 PM. These storms will continue to develop and become more numerous as the afternoon wears on.

  • Nowhere as worrisome for COVID-19 infections as South America, Brazil concerning: PAHO

    South America is the most worrying region for COVID-19 infections, as cases mount in nearly every country, the director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday. "Nowhere are infections as worrisome as in South America", Director Carissa Etienne said during a weekly press conference. Brazil has seen perhaps the most merciless surge and scientists forecast it will soon surpass the worst of a record January wave in the United States, with daily fatalities climbing above 4,000 on Tuesday.

  • China condemns 2 ex-Xinjiang officials in separatism cases

    China has sentenced a former education official and a former legal official in the northwestern region of Xinjiang to death with a two-year reprieve on charges including separatism and bribe taking. Sattar Sawut and Shirzat Bawudun are the latest of many Xinjiang bureaucrats, almost all members of the Turkic Uyghur ethnicity native to the region, to be sentenced on national security charges in what China calls a campaign against “two-faced officials” who are seeking to undermine Chinese rule from within the system.

  • Novak Djokovic's dad launches verbal volley at Roger Federer

    Novak Djokovic's father has made an extraordinary claim that his son was "attacked" as an 18-year-old by long-time rival Roger Federer and that the Swiss "is not such a good man". World No 1 Djokovic, 33, and 39-year-old Federer first faced each other on court in 2006, the Serb since then having moved to 18 Grand Slam titles while Federer and Rafael Nadal have 20 apiece. But Srdjan Djokovic has spoken out after what he claims have been a string of "defamatory" media comments about his son although it was not clear why he had Federer in his sights. "About 15 years ago Federer attacked my son when he was still young, he was 18 or 19 years old," said Djokovic senior in an interview on Serbian TV reported by The Sun. "I knew someone would be there who would be better than him. So I said that [Federer] was a great champion, the best at the time. "But as much as he is a great champion, Federer is not such a good man. It is obvious that foreign media outlets do not have the best opinion of us and think that we are constantly bothering them. "To tell you the truth, I do not want to be part of your twisted world. I'm sorry you don't like Novak. I just tell you the truth. What should I do? "They defame him so much and say so many disgusting things about him that it is unbelievable. "My answers are much clearer compared to how they treat this great champion, that they won't have again in this world." Meanwhile, Dan Evans was knocked out of the Sardegna Open after a three-set thriller against Lorenzo Musetti. The British number one, given a bye to the last 16 in Cagliari, looked out of sorts in the first set but hit back in style in the second. Evans then led 6-3 in the third-set tie-break but Italian teenager Musetti saved four match points before winning a marathon encounter 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (8).