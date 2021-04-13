St. Vincent seeks water, funds as volcano keeps erupting

  • Ash rises into the air as La Soufriere volcano erupts on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Orvil Samuel)
  • People clean volcanic ash from the red roof of a home after La Soufriere volcano erupted, in Wallilabou, on the western side of the Caribbean island of St. Vincent, Monday, April 12, 2021. La Soufriere volcano fired an enormous amount of ash and hot gas early Monday in the biggest explosive eruption yet since volcanic activity began on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent late last week. (AP Photo/Orvil Samuel)
  • Ash rises into the air as La Soufriere volcano erupts on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Orvil Samuel)
  • Soldiers and residents stand next to a car covered in volcanic ash in Kingstown, on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, Saturday, April 10, 2021, due to the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano. (AP Photo/Orvil Samuel)
  • People collect water not contaminated by volcanic ash after the eruption of La Soufriere volcano in Wallilabou, on the western side of the Caribbean island of St. Vincent, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Orvil Samuel)
  • A rooster and a hen walk on the ash-covered main Black Rock road, from the St. Vincent eruption of La Soufriere volcano, on the outskirts of Bridgetown, Barbados, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Brandis)
  • Volcanic ash covers the roofs of homes after the eruption of La Soufriere volcano in Wallilabou, on the western side of the Caribbean island of St. Vincent, Monday, April 12, 2021. La Soufriere volcano fired an enormous amount of ash and hot gas early Monday in the biggest explosive eruption yet since volcanic activity began on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent late last week. (AP Photo/Orvil Samuel)
  • People clean volcanic ash from the red roof of a home after La Soufriere volcano erupted, in Wallilabou, on the western side of the Caribbean island of St. Vincent, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Orvil Samuel)
  • A cloud of volcanic ash hovers over Kingstown, on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, Saturday, April 10, 2021, a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted. (AP Photo/Lucanus Ollivierre)
  • This image provided by Maxar Technologies shows La Soufriere volcano on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent, Thursday, April 8, 2021, the day before it erupted. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
1 / 10

St. Vincent Volcano

Ash rises into the air as La Soufriere volcano erupts on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Orvil Samuel)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KRISTIN DEANE and DÁNICA COTO
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent (AP) — Leaders of volcano-wracked St. Vincent said Tuesday that water is running short as heavy ash contaminates supplies, and they estimated that the eastern Caribbean island will need hundreds of millions of dollars to recover from the eruption of La Soufriere.

Between 16,000 to 20,000 people have been evacuated from the island’s northern region, where the exploding volcano is located, with more than 3,000 of them staying at more than 80 government shelters.

Dozens of people stood in lines on Tuesday for water or to retrieve money sent by friends and family abroad. Among those standing in one crowd was retired police officer Paul Smart.

“The volcano caught us with our pants down, and it’s very devastating,” he said. “No water, lots of dust in our home. We thank God we are alive, but we need more help at this moment.”

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said in a press conference on local station NBC Radio that St. Vincent will need hundreds of millions of dollars to recover from the eruption but did not give any details.

He added that no casualties have been reported since the first big blast from the volcano early Friday. “We have to try and keep that record,” he said. Gonsalves said some people have refused to leave communities closest to the volcano and urged them to evacuate.

Falling ash and pyroclastic flows have destroyed crops and contaminated water reservoirs. Garth Saunders, minister of the island’s water and sewer authority, noting that some communities have not yet received water.

“The windward (eastern) coast is our biggest challenge today,” he said during the press conference of efforts to deploy water trucks. “What we are providing is a finite amount. We will run out at some point.”

The prime minister said people in some shelters need food and water, and he thanked neighboring nations for shipments of items including cots, respiratory masks and water bottles and tanks. In addition, the World Bank has disbursed $20 million to the government of St. Vincent as part of an interest-free catastrophe financing program.

Adam Billing, a retired police officer who lived and tended to his crops on land near the volcano, said he had more than 3 acres of plantains, tannias, yams and a variety of fruits and estimates he lost more than $9,000 worth of crops.

“Everything that (means) livelihood is gone. Everything,” said Billing, who was evacuated. “We have to look at the next couple of months as it's not going to be a quick fix from the government.”

The volcano, which had seen a low-level eruption since December, experienced the first of several major explosions on Friday morning, and volcanologists say activity could continue for weeks.

Another explosion was reported Tuesday morning, sending another massive plume of ash into the air. It came on the anniversary of the 1979 eruption, the last one produced by the volcano until Friday morning. A previous eruption in 1902 killed some 1,600 people.

“It’s still a pretty dangerous volcano,” said Richard Robertson with the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Center. “It can still cause serious damage.”

___

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Associated Press videographer Orvil Samuel contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Caribbean island faces ‘destruction and devastation’ after 'huge' new volcano eruption

    The eruption of the La Soufrière volcano in St Vincent has forced more than 16,000 people to leave their homes.

  • Ash and Smoke Billow From Erupting St Vincent Volcano

    The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) in St Vincent reported the country had a “massive” power outage and was covered in ash after the volcano La Soufrière erupted on Sunday, April 11.This footage, posted on Twitter by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere, shows smoke billowing out of the volcano.NEMO said the volcano continued to erupt on Monday and further ashfall was to be expected. Credit: CIRA/CSU and NOAA/NESDIS via Storyful

  • 'Huge' explosion rocks St. Vincent as volcano keeps erupting

    La Soufriere volcano fired an enormous amount of ash and hot gas early Monday in the biggest explosive eruption yet since volcanic activity began on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent late last week, with officials worried about the lives of those who have refused to evacuate. Experts called it a “huge explosion” that generated pyroclastic flows down the volcano’s south and southwest flanks. “It’s destroying everything in its path,” Erouscilla Joseph, director of the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Center, told The Associated Press.

  • Volcano erupts as friends play volleyball

    Friends in Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula played volleyball in front of an erupting volcano.

  • Everything We Know About the Volcano Eruption on St. Vincent

    After two eruptions on Friday, La Soufrière volcano rocked the Caribbean island with its biggest and most destructive explosion yet.

  • Ash Plume Billows Skyward as Volcano Erupts on St Vincent

    A volcanic eruption on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent, on April 9, produced a 20,000 feet high plume of ash, the St Vincent and Grenadines government said.The La Soufrière volcano began erupting on the morning of April 9, following a day of seismic activity that prompted evacuations, according to The University of the West Indies Seismic Research CentreIn video shared on Instagram by Terissa Antoine, a giant ash plume can be seen billowing upwards, following the explosive volcano eruption.The National Emergency Management Organization in St Vincent said on April 12 that explosions and accompanying ashfall were likely to continue over the coming days. Credit: Terissa Antoine via Storyful

  • ‘It was indeed terrible.’ Officials in St. Vincent get look at volcano destruction.

    A large eruption at the La Soufrière volcano in the eastern Caribbean early Monday is sending a rapidly moving avalanche of hot rocks and volcanic ash down the mountain, raising fears that some communities could be destroyed.

  • Hawaii: 34 earthquakes rattle world’s largest active volcano raising fears of eruption

    USGS reminds people to prepare emergency plan as seismic activity increases

  • Sam Darnold hasn’t spoken with Teddy Bridgewater since the trade to Carolina

    Head coach Matt Rhule didn’t name Sam Darnold the Panthers’ starting quarterback during his press availability on Monday. But it’s common knowledge that Carolina acquired Darnold last week to replace Teddy Bridgewater as the team’s QB 1. Darnold and Bridgewater were teammates in 2018 with the Jets, until New York traded Bridgewater to New Orleans [more]

  • Harry Is Quarantining at Frogmore Cottage Before Philip's Funeral

    Harry arrived in the U.K. on Sunday.

  • Fox News Host Tries and Fails to Bait Jon Stewart Into Attacking Biden

    After decades of mercilessly “eviscerating” Fox News during his time as host of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart has made a surprising number of appearances on that network in years, almost exclusively to promote his activism around issues like medical benefits for 9/11 first responders and now veterans who were exposed to “burn pits” in Iraq and Afghanistan.The comedian remained dead serious on Tuesday when he joined Fox host Martha MacCallum to explain why he was in Washington lobbying for a bill that would provide aid to veterans who were impacted by that toxic exposure.“If a senator or a representative is unsure of the science, let’s go dig a 10-acre burn pit in their town, light it on fire with jet fuel and see how quickly the health effects come to the forefront,” Stewart said at one point, as the Fox host nodded along sympathetically.But before their time was up, MacCallum just couldn’t help but try to goad Stewart into playing into the Fox News narrative about the Biden administration’s proposed spending. “You know, you see the trillions that we’re talking about spending for a lot of different things right now, for COVID, for infrastructure,” she said. “How does that make you feel about what you’re pushing for here?”Instead of taking the bait, Stewart completely turned the argument back around, pointing out that the money it would take to handle the burn pit problem is “dwarfed” by these other concerns, essentially making it a no-brainer.“Listen, just even at the Pentagon, you’re talking about $750 billion, $800 billion a year,” he explained, adding that what he and his fellow advocates are asking for is a “fraction of that to implement the card and benefits that these folks have already earned.”“Very true,” MacCallum, replied before thanking Stewart for his work and inviting him to come back on Fox News when the time comes to promote his upcoming AppleTV+ show The Problem with Jon Stewart. He didn’t make any promises.Lewis Black Sounds Off on Trump, Jon Stewart, and Almost Getting Pushed Out of ‘The Daily Show’Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Defense use of force expert testifies Derek Chauvin's treatment of George Floyd was 'objectively reasonable'

    Barry Brodd said Chauvin's actions were justified and in line with police training. Previous law enforcement witnesses had said the opposite.

  • Former 76ers GM says Allen Iverson could 'easily' score nearly 40 points per game in today's NBA

    Between rule changes that benefit offensive players and more efficient offenses, many former NBA players would thrive in today's game.

  • Companies that have containers on the Ever Given could have to help pay the up to $1 billion Egyptian authorities are demanding before the ship leaves the Suez Canal

    Three weeks after getting stuck, the Ever Given is still anchored in the Great Bitter Lake at the Suez Canal.

  • Russia says troop buildup near Ukraine is a response to NATO

    Russia's defense minister said Tuesday that the country's massive military buildup in the west was part of readiness drills amid what he described as threats from NATO. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the maneuvers in western Russia that have worried neighboring Ukraine and brought warnings from NATO would last for another two weeks. Speaking at a meeting with the top military brass, Shoigu said the ongoing exercise was a response to what he claimed were continuous efforts by the United States and its NATO allies to beef up their forces near Russia's borders.

  • Mitch McConnell dodged a question about Trump calling him a 'dumb son of a b----'

    "What I'm concentrating on is the future. What we are confronting here is a totally left-wing administration," McConnell said instead.

  • A venomous snake — with no known antivenom — bites San Diego Zoo employee

    The snake involved was an African bush viper. There is no known antivenom for their bites.

  • John Oliver jokes about the reaction to Prince Philip's death and calls out the royal's 'checkered moral history'

    The British comedian told late-night host Seth Meyers that "it's hard to know exactly how to feel" about the royal's death.

  • White nationalist website calls Tucker Carlson’s ‘replacement’ rant ‘one of the best things Fox News has ever aired’

    The Fox News host has won the praise of an officially designated hate group after appearing to endorse the racist ‘replacement’ theory

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite comes within 60m of crash with another owned by British-backed firm

    Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite prompted a 'red alert' warning after coming within 60m of smashing into another satellite owned by a British-backed firm. Engineers at OneWeb and SpaceX scrambled to avoid what could have been a disastrous collision last month after the United States Space Force sent multiple "red alert" warnings that the two companies' satellites were about to crash. Both SpaceX and OneWeb are in direct competition to establish an infrastructure of satellites that can provide high-speed and low-latency internet access to remote or rural locations around the world that were left behind by traditional cable-based providers. OneWeb, which was founded in 2012, was bought out of bankruptcy in late 2020 for $1 billion in a joint investment by the UK government and Bharti Global, an Indian telecoms company. SpaceX, which was founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, the world's second-richest man and chief executive of Tesla Motors, has already started providing broadband for customers in Britain using its Starlink network of satellites. Starlink has a network of 1,378 satellites operating in low-Earth orbit at an altitude of 550km. By comparison, OneWeb's 148 satellites in orbit operate at a higher altitude of around 1,200km, and as a result have to pass through Starlink's constellation on their way up.