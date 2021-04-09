St. Vincent volcano erupts a day after thousands on the Caribbean island were ordered to evacuate

Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
La Soufriere erupting on St. Vincent.
La Soufriere erupting on St. Vincent. UWI Seismic Research Centre

  • La Soufriere, a volcano on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent, erupted on Friday.

  • Plumes reached 4.97 miles and ash spread across the island, the local emergency services said.

La Soufriere, a volcano on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent, has erupted on Friday, the National Emergency Management Organization of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (NEMO SVG) confirmed on Twitter.

"La Soufriere has moved into an explosive state. Plumes up to eight kilometers (4.97 miles)," the agency said.

NEMO SVG said minutes after the volcano erupted, ash fell at Argyle International Airport, on the other side of the 133 square-mile island.

Officials from the NEMO encouraged people to leave the "red zone" of the volcano "immediately," and as of Friday morning officials were still evacuating residents from the island.

