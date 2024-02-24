St. X outlasts North Oldham on senior night
St. X outlasts North Oldham on senior night
St. X outlasts North Oldham on senior night
Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated “Guts” world tour begins tonight. Here’s how fans are preparing.
Earlier this week, accelerator group Techstars announced changes to its operations. Techstars found itself facing criticism for some of its decisions and execution after announcing it would shut down its Boulder and Seattle accelerators after recently shuttering its Austin-based program, which TechCrunch was first to report in December. For example, Zillow co-founder Spencer Rascoff said on X that the Techstars memo about closing its Seattle program was a “brutal takedown” of that city’s startup scene.
Better sleep starts here: 56,000+ Amazon reviewers give this mask a perfect five-star rating.
In many ways, Mexico City’s environment is a force unto itself. That could be a huge factor Saturday night.
Some Apple Vision Pro units have reportedly developed a similar hairline crack on the front glass without being damaged. The cause of the problem is not yet known.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein to discuss the latest news around the league as the NFL world prepares for the NFL Combine before diving into their favorite landing spots for the top 2024 free agents. Fitz and Jori start off with Justin Fields' comments on a podcast about why he unfollowed the Chicago Bears on social media, and the duo discuss whether his explanation is valid or if he was intentionally sending a message. Next, the two hosts prep for the NFL Combine next week by going back and forth on the news that Athletes First will have its clients abstain from cognitive testing and how NFL evaluators might be putting too much stock in what happens in Indianapolis instead of the years of football experience the prospects have put on tape. Later, Fitz and Jori run down the list of the top available free agents in 2024 and give their ideal landing spots for Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones, L'Jarius Sneed, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Tee Higgins, Brian Burns, Christian Wilkins, Antoine Winfield Jr, Tyron Smith and soon-to-be free agent Russell Wilson.
Google said Thursday it’s pausing its Gemini chatbot’s ability to generate people. The move comes after viral social posts showed the AI tool overcorrecting for diversity, producing “historical” images of Nazis, America’s Founding Fathers and the Pope as people of color.
X announced it will block certain accounts and posts in India following executive orders from the government. It is appealing the orders and states that the platform doesn't agree with them.
X, formerly known as Twitter, said Wednesday it is withholding specific accounts and posts in India, action it said it disagrees with, in response to executive orders issued by the Indian government. Noncompliance with the executive orders, X said, would have subjected the firm to "potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment." X's Global Government Affairs said legal restrictions prevent it from publishing the executive orders, but "we believe that making them public is essential for transparency."
'Like sinking into a cloud,' wrote one fan. Grab 'em while they're on sale for their lowest price on the web.
Google says it's temporarily suspended the ability of Gemini, its flagship generative AI suite of models, to generate images of people while it works on updating the technology to improve the historical accuracy of outputs involving depictions of humans. In a post on the social media platform X, the company announced what it couched as a "pause" on generating images of people -- writing that it's working to address "recent issues" related to historical inaccuracies. "While we do this, we're going to pause the image generation of people and will re-release an improved version soon," it added.
Meta is testing a feature that allows users to post to both Facebook and Threads at the same time.
Jayo Archer, a Nitro Circus member, was the first rider to perform a triple backflip on a dirtbike in competition.
Threads may be about to get another big boost from parent company Meta...at least in terms of sources of new content. The company has been spotted testing a cross-posting feature that would allow Facebook users to post to both platforms at the same time, using the same feature that was originally available for cross-posting from Facebook to Instagram. The feature will allow users to share both text and link posts from Facebook to Threads, a rep for Meta said.
"The biggest thing is I just want to it to be over." The current Bears QB shed light on why he unfollowed the team on social media.
The Little Car Company is once again taking to glitzy St. Moritz in the Alps to show off an array of scaled-down automotive classics.
The collection will include apparel, home goods and beauty products, with items starting at just $4.
From Blue Apron to Green Chef, you'll find an easier, more convenient way to get dinner on the table.
Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, there was a show that united fans in harmony....
The Dow Jones Industrial Average's swap of Walgreens for Amazon will help the index better reflect the current US economy, according to a senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.