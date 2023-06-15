Staatsburg man accused of possessing child pornography

HYDE PARK - State police arrested a Staatsburg man on Wednesday and accused him of possessing child pornography.

According to state police, the Rhinebeck unit of their Bureau of Criminal Investigation, assisted by Troop K's Computer Crimes and Forensic Identification units, arrested Ross E. Schultz, 20, of Staatsburg.

Schultz, a former substitute daycare worker, was charged with possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, a felony.

State police said their Rhinebeck-based investigators began an investigation on Nov. 3, 2022, after they received a cyber tip from an online social media platform that Schultz was in possession of a media file containing child pornography.

Controversial location: A Dutchess homeless shelter could open by 2024.

Fatal stabbing: Poughkeepsie man charged with murder on South Grand Avenue on Sunday

Formal reopening: Take a look at improvements to Malcolm X Park in City of Poughkeepsie

Investigators executed a search warrant at Schultz's residence, where they seized numerous electronic and storage devices. Police said Schultz was arrested after investigators found evidence he possessed child pornography.

Schultz was processed at the state police barracks in Rhinebeck and released after he was issued a ticket to appear in Hyde Park Town Court on June 22.

The name of Schultz's attorney was not immediately available.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Staatsburg man charged with possession of child pornography